LYNN TWP., Pa. - At least one person is dead after a crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County.

Three vehicles, including an ambulance, were involved in the wreck midday Thursday in Lynn Township, state police said.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office was called to the scene.

State police said the fatality was not in the ambulance, but further details were not yet available.

Traffic is being detoured onto Gun Club and Mountain roads.