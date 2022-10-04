COPLAY, Pa. - An ambulance crew in Lehigh County is getting new wheels to help carry out its life-saving mission.

Northern Valley Emergency Medical Services, or NOVA EMS, in Coplay is getting $115,000 to buy a new ambulance.

State Sen. Pat Browne announced Tuesday that he secured the funding.

The new ambulance will replace the current, aging ambulance.

"It's really about a continued commitment of state government to our frontline emergency services to make sure that our people are safe," Browne said.

NOVA says it responded to nearly 3,000 calls for service last year.