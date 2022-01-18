S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - When you call 911 for a medical emergency, you expect an ambulance to respond. Local EMS say they are working hard to make sure that continues throughout COVID.
"EMS across the region as well as all healthcare and many other industries are seeing a shortage of personnel," said Chris Greb, with Macungie Ambulance Corps.
Greb says it's been a struggle to hire and maintain qualified employees in such a competitive economic environment.
"Entrance level pay is on the lower end of the scale and a brand new EMT may not make a living wage in this industry," Greb said.
The Lehigh Valley isn't the only area wrestling with this. It's a problem that's popping up all across the country. But the issue isn't necessarily new.
Shawn McGovern with Cetronia Ambulance Corps says this has been an increasing struggle exacerbated by the pandemic.
"Definitely before COVID EMS organizations were struggling within the industry, COVID has certainly made it a lot worse, there's some COVID fatigue, everyone's been a lot busier. There's been a lot more calls," McGovern said.
Both Macungie and Cetronia Ambulance Corps offer incentives to entice new employees and retain their current ones.
"We've given some hazard bonus throughout this, we've given some raises, some sign on bonuses, all kinds of things. As many agencies have," Greb said.
"We offer fitness reimbursements, we want our employees to take care of themselves, we have health and wellness reimbursement. We've added shift differentials for our more difficult shifts, we offer bonuses. We try to get engaged with our employees," McGovern said.