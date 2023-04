ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's often said beauty is more than skin deep.

Well, it's also more than hair and fur deep.

The America on Wheels Museum in Allentown hosted its 13th annual Bulldog Beauty Contest Sunday.

All the bulldogs were able to walk the runway, strut their stuff, and show off their personality.

The event featured celebrity judges, including 69 News' own Jaccii Farris.