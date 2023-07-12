HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport travelers taking the American Airlines bus to fly out of Philadelphia can now check in and be cleared by security at LVIA.

Once the bus arrives at PHL, passengers can catch their American Airlines flight without going through security again.

American Airlines and Landline, the company providing the ground transportation, said Wednesday the program is a first in the travel industry.

The Transportation Security Administration says the new process creates a seamless and secure experience for passengers.

"We have put in numerous security requirements for the bus operators and all airline personnel to ensure robust security protocols are followed at all times," Gerald Spero, TSA's Federal Security Director for Philadelphia International Airport, said in a statement.

At LVIA, passengers will check in with American Airlines and go through security checks just as if they were getting on a plane. They will then enter the bus from the secure side of the airport for the ride to Philadelphia. At Philadelphia International, they will arrive at the terminal "airside," meaning past check-in and screening.

Each Landline motorcoach can carry as many as 35 passengers, and has leather seats, free Wi-Fi, entertainment and power at every seat. Tickets for Landline/American Airlines trips can be booked through the airline.

Landline co-founder and Chief Executive David Sunde said the airside-to-airside system integrates ground and air transportation.

"Arriving airside via ground transportation and immediately boarding your flight reduces both time and stress associated with flight connections," he said in the statement.

Checked baggage will be moved directly from Landline vehicles to American Airlines' planes. Travelers arriving in Philadelphia and taking Landline back to LVIA will board the bus back airside. Members of American's loyalty program will earn miles and points when traveling on Landline.

The Landline/American Airlines service is also offered from Atlantic City to Philadelphia.

"This program streamlines the passenger experience and enables travelers to seamlessly travel out of a large international airport conveniently by going through our security-screening process from a smaller international airport," TSA's Spero said.