American Energy Partners Inc., which describes itself as a diversified energy company based in Allentown, said Monday it has agreed to acquire a privately held operation that serves Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
American Energy did not disclose the price or the name of the company, which "focuses on reducing customers' environmental footprint through the decommissioning, abandonment and reclamation" of oil and gas assets, according to a statement distributed by Globe Newswire.
The transaction will increase American Energy's annual revenue by more than $3 million, according to the statement, pushing it above a projected $5 million in fiscal 2022. The purchase will be funded with cash and debt.
Chief Executive Officer Brad Domitrovitsch said the acquisition demonstrates his company's commitment to "a clean energy transition."
American Energy was once known as Converde Energy USA Inc. It trades as AEPT on the "pink sheets," an over-the-counter service, not a major exchange. Shares were going for 25 cents around 11 a.m. Monday.
Pink sheet stocks, sometimes referred to as "penny stocks," are not always liquid and are often thinly traded, according to Investopedia. As a result, they can be volatile.