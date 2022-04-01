HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The Hellertown community steps up in the wake of a tragedy.
"I don't know how much people know about our community but it's small, and it's close," said Robert Shupp, Chief of Hellertown Police.
And after a fatal fire took two young girls from their community, they knew they had to come together.
"When we ask for help, we get stuff done," said Eric Medei, Commander of American Legion Post 397 Hellertown.
The deadly fire erupted on Linden Avenue just before 1 a.m. Friday. Crews rushed to the scene, to find the parents panicked as they tried to get their daughters out of the second floor of the home.
"The smoke and flames were too bad to get in. Firefighters arrived on scene a short time later and were able to get the two juveniles out," said Cpl. John Donato, with the Hellertown Police Department.
The parents, two crew members, and the two girls were transported to the hospital. Hours later we were told 15-year-old Brianna Baer and 10-year-old Abigail Kaufman died from their injuries.
The parents survived but are now left heartbroken.
Places like Rita's, the American Legion Post 397, and other local businesses are doing everything they can to help.
"It's a small and very tight-knit community," said Jay Losagio, Owner of Rita's in Hellertown. "I don't expect anything less."
Local businesses are collecting clothing, monetary donations, and anything they can to help the Kauffman family during this tragedy.
"This is one of the worst things in my lifetime I've experienced in my community," said Losagio. "I knew I had to take action."
The community wants the Kaufman's to know one thing during this difficult time - "We are here to support you."