The American Lung Association has released its air quality report, and when it comes to the Lehigh Valley, there's good news and bad news.

"You're kind of in the middle of the pack. Not necessarily perfect grades all the way, but certainly showing some improvement," said Kevin Stewart, Director of Environmental Health at the American Lung Association.

The 2023 "State of the Air" report found that when it came to particle pollution levels specifically, the Lehigh Valley's numbers were higher than last year's.

"Year-round level worse but meets the national standard," Stewart said.

The Lehigh Valley tied for 79th most polluted for year-round particle pollution, and according to Stewart, it could be due to a variety of emissions.

"Emissions from burning things, whether it's fossil fuels, fuel engines, or from power plants, industrial processes," Stewart said.

"Burning wood or trash can cause a problem."

On the plus side, the Lehigh Valley experienced fewer unhealthy days of high ozone, marking improvement for the third year in a row.

But how does the region continue to improve for years to come?

"Maintaining your engine, using alternative forms of transportation or electrifying your vehicle," Stewart said.

"Those steps are steps that we can include in the report and recognize."