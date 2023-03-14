For the first time ever, the Lehigh Valley chapter of the American Red Cross will hold an event to honor the heroes who serve the community.

The Good Samaritan hero is Denise Martinez.

She is the founder of Caring Hearts Clothing Closet and More on Route 873 near Slatington.

It's a place where everyone is welcome. Plenty to pick from on the shelves and no price tags. Just take what you need for free, no questions asked.

It's quite a departure from where you could find Denise six years ago, baking wedding cakes. The stress of the job took a toll though and she remembers going into cardiac arrest while driving home from work one day.

"When this happened, I was behind the wheel of my car. When I came to, I was along the side of the road with my foot on the brake pedal of my car," she said.

Her heart was at 252 beats a minute.

After heart surgery, Denise says she fell into a deep depression and found solace in a program called Transitions at Lehigh Valley Health Network. It's where she met Miss Tina.

"Her and I bonded instantly, the minute I met her. And every day she was taking a lot of food home that was leftover from lunch, so I asked her one day, I said, where are taking all of this food to everyday?" Martinez said. "And she said, I'm taking it to feed the homeless people, and I said, homeless people? Where are there homeless people around here? ...and she said well I'm homeless."

At that moment, Denise's life changed.

She found her friend an apartment and she started The Warm and Cozy Project, hanging hats, gloves and scarves on a line for anyone who needed them. In 2016, she started Caring Hearts, a 501c3, where the door is always open.

"Anybody ever wants to come in and talk you know, come talk. Sometimes there's people that have nobody to talk to and I know how important that is," she said.

She knows how it can change your life. Being here has changed hers in so many ways. Giving back has a way of doing that.

Denise Martinez, American Red Cross Good Samaritan Hero. She and others will be honored at the first ever American Red Cross Lehigh Valley Heroes Breakfast on Thursday morning.