BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Thomas Gormley of the American Red Cross installed smoke detectors inside Bethlehem homes on Saturday, all in an effort to save lives.

"We want people to have that time to get out of the house if there's a fire," said Gormley.

It is part of a national initiative. In Bethlehem, the Red Cross is working with firefighters and the Hispanic Center of Lehigh Valley to install smoke detectors for free. The Red Cross said it is identifying high-risk neighborhoods for home fires.

"We base a lot of it on fire statistics and experience and also the knowledge of the local firefighting group that we're working with," said Peter Brown, executive director of the Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross.

"Having a working smoke detector increases your chances of getting out of the house by 50 percent," said Gormley.

Brown said volunteers also go over basic fire safety training.

"From 2019 to 2022, Pennsylvania was the number one state for home fire fatalities," said Brown.

Something he said the Lehigh Valley has seen a tremendous number of in the past five years. He tells us in Berks County there were 14 home fire fatalities in 2022. According to the Red Cross, the program has saved more than 1,600 lives since launching in 2014.

"This is a program where if you come out as a volunteer, you literally have the opportunity to save somebody's life," said Brown.