While the peak may be behind us, inflation is still taking a large chunk out of many Americans' wallets to the tune of about $371 a month, according to Moody's Analytics.

That is actually down from June's high of more than $500 a month. The largest increases were in housing, followed by food, utilities, and health care.

"Back in June, prices were up about 9%. The second half of last year prices rose by 1.9%, less than two," said economist Kamran Afshar. "So, the Federal Reserve applying the brakes has worked."

Afshar says rate hikes already brought the second half of last year down to manageable inflation levels, but it will still take time for the economy to stabilize.

"If it goes high enough and stays there long enough, you get some vicious circles," Afshar said.

Jeff Laubach from Emmaus says the slight drop has been welcomed, but it's not enough.

"Gas was up, but it's coming back down so that's a good thing," Laubach said. "I know groceries have gone up quite a bit and just redoing a kitchen has become really expensive."

Currently renovating his kitchen, he says the prices for raw materials are still high.

"The cabinets are more expensive, the knobs, pulls. Things like that," Laubach said. "Everything's gone up."

In response to the light drop, consumer sentiment has crept up.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index rose to just over 64%, according to preliminary data, up more than 8% from December, but still down compared to the year before.

Not everyone is so convinced things will continue to improve.

"My personal opinion is once prices go up, they don't go back down much," Laubach said.