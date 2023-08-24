Americold's proposed 332,240-square-foot warehouse expansion in Upper Macungie Township merits scrutiny of congestion on Tilghman Street, the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said Thursday.
The advisory commission made several recommendations on the plan that will be forwarded to the township and developer.
Americold's food warehouse is at 7150 Ambassador Drive, just off Mill Road. It is near Tilghman Street and the intersection of Route 22 and Route 100.
The LVPC estimates the expansion will generate 249 more daily trips of commercial vehicles, compared to Americold's own estimate of about 60 truck trips. The commission's professional staff also projects another 455 passenger-vehicle trips daily from the expansion.
The traffic is a concern. The LVPC's report recommends that the township and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation monitor congestion near the cold-storage warehouse. The commission also said trucks signs should show the safest, most efficient ways to Interstate 78 and Interstate 476.
LVPC Vice Chairman Chris Amato raised the issue of whether the expansion serves to diversify the regional economy, in keeping with FutureLV, the commission's regional plan.
Becky Bradley, executive director of the commission, said the project is an expansion of an existing building in an industrial area, and not a development on top of open space.
The LVPC does not vote on whether projects are popular or unpopular, or whether they can go forward. Its professional staff reviews big plans proposed for Lehigh and Northampton counties, and appointed commissioners vote on and sometimes change those recommendations.
The recommendations are then sent to developers and local municipalities to guide decision making.
Americold Realty Trust is a giant in the cold-storage field, with 1.5 billion cubic feet of refrigerated space worldwide. It claims to be the world's largest real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on owning and operating cold-storage warehouses.
Americold operates 245 temperature-controlled buildings and employs almost 17,000 people, according to its website. REITs own and operate income-producing real estate such as office buildings, malls, apartments, forests and more.
Shares in Americold are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol COLD. The closing price Thursday was $32.71, giving the REIT a market capitalization of $8.8 billion.