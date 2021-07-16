ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A once dormant hotel in Allentown is showing more signs of life.
The Americus Hotel on Hamilton Street held a job fair Friday.
The hotel is looking to fill several positions, including front desk, housekeeping, and restaurant and banquet staff.
Its grand ballroom is already open for weddings.
Albert Abdouche bought the neglected and blighted building back in 2009. After 11 years, the hotel is finally getting ready to reopen its doors.
"It's an incredible environment to work in. This hotel is absolutely beautiful. Two, we're really trying to build a family atmosphere here at the Americus Hotel," said Anthony Castellucio, the hotel's general manager.
Castelluccio says the hotel is planning a second job fair in the near future. He says details will be announced on social media.
The hotel is aiming to open by the end of the month.