ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Quick-thinking hotel staff helped Allentown Police nab a robbery suspect and make an arrest Monday night, even after the man went to great lengths to get away.

A dramatic scene was happening on Allentown's Linden Street where police lights were flashing as a man, shirtless and soaking wet, was led to a waiting ambulance.

On the ground was money that was apparently snatched during a brazen robbery minutes before.

“There was no physical harm, they were a little flustered after the incident but everybody was safe, it could have been a lot worse,” said Americus General Manager Anthony Castelluccio.

Castelluccio says his staff is lucky to be alive after that robbery at the Americus Hotel on Hamilton Street. Police say 41-year-old Samuel Santiago-Delgado entered the hotel and proceeded to rob the establishment as well as a guest who was in the lobby.

Police described his weapon as a knife, but hotel staff believe it was a screwdriver.

“Our associates were very quick responding, they called 911 right away and police told us they gave an amazing description,” said Castelluccio.

That's how police were able to spot Santiago-Delgado a short time later. They say he ran away and jumped off a bridge on Linden Street, landing in the Jordan Creek below.

Officers arrested Santiago-Delgado shortly after. Castelluccio says staff members are happy things ended quickly.

“In a center city environment, we do have a lot of safety protocols. We do lock the doors at a certain time, and keep things locked down pretty well so these things are going to happen once in a while,” said Castelluccio.

The money was returned to the hotel. Santiago-Delgado was transported to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released to police.