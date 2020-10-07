ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The long-awaited reopening of downtown Allentown's historic Americus Hotel appears to be happening sooner rather than later if its owner has anything to say about it.
The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority Wednesday afternoon approved extending for one year the loan maturity date for the $9 million credit facility the board approved in June 2018 for the redevelopment of the Americus Hotel owned by Albert Abdouche. Abdouche is also the proprietor of the Palace Banquet Center on Hanover Ave. in the city's Eastside.
Set now to mature a year later on Sept. 19, 2031 from the same date in 2030, the financial arrangement will cover the restoration and renovations to the first five floors of the hotel, including the expansive lobby and 80 rooms predicted to cost between $140 to $200 a night.
Abdouche said the first five floors are very near completion and will be ready for occupancy in approximately one month, as some furniture and carpeting are yet to be delivered and installed.
He pointed out it will cost him nearly $2 million more to complete 28 extended-stay apartments slated for the sixth through ninth floors. He speculated that five 1,800 square-foot apartments on the tenth floor would rent for approximately $1,500 a month. The eleventh floor will be transformed into a banquet facility and restaurant, Abdouche said.
In order to finance the additional expenditures, he said he would secure another loan against another of his properties which he did not name. The top floors would not be ready for occupancy until the spring of 2021 and would be renovated while the first five floors are receiving guests.
The day-to-day hotel operations will be managed by Marshall Hotels and Resorts of Salisbury, Md. an award-winning hotel management company, he noted. The Americus will become part of the Wyndham family of hotels worldwide.
In other business, Chair Sy Traub noted Stephen Breininger, chief financial officer of PPL, has been nominated by Allentown's mayor to the ANIZDA board to replace the departing Gregory Dudkin, PPL's chief executive officer.
In addition, Traub said Lewis Edwards, former director of enterprise development for the Allentown Economic Development Corp., also has been nominated to the board to replace Allentown attorney Johnny Williams, who left the board last year.