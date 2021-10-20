ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Things look a lot more vibrant at the Downtown Allentown Market.
It's full again, after more than a year with several vacancies, now that Zachary's BBQ & Soul will be the new anchor tenant.
Founder and Chef Keith Taylor has worked for some of the finest restaurants in New York, as well as for Disney and major sports teams.
"I saw that there were no African American leaders in the kitchen," Taylor said. "My grandmother passed away and at that moment I said, 'okay I think it's time for me to push forward this great food and cuisine.'"
His 4th location is offering comfort foods like fried chicken and po-boys as well as local beers, wine, and cocktails.
"This food has mass appeal. It's got mass flavor," Taylor said.
It's the final piece of a market that took a big hit. In the throes of COVID, sales dropped by around 80%.
"We're really excited to share that our numbers here at the market and here in downtown Allentown are back to those pre-COVID numbers," said Jill Wheeler, City Center's vice president of sales and marketing.
Wheeler says more offices are welcoming workers again, and more people are living downtown. They've added about 600 apartments since the start of the pandemic.
Both she and Chef Taylor think there's opportunity to grow.
"We had only a minimal amount of PPL events. The hockey season is back. It's going to be coming alive this weekend. That alone is going to re-energize that evening kind of activity," Wheeler said.
"In the spirit of inclusion. In the spirit of diversity. In the spirit of making it happen, where people stop focusing on our differences and really celebrating our similarities. That's what this is about," Taylor said.