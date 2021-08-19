It's full speed ahead, for Amtrak's latest plan to expand its public transportation across America.
The train company released new details this week, and a route from New York City to Allentown is on the list.
The full proposal includes 39 new stops across America, and one those stops would mean a train running twice a day from the Lehigh Valley.
Amtrak says the last time there was a rail service to the Lehigh Valley was 1981, and the company believes it's time.
They are not alone.
"I think a passenger rail is long overdue, but I don't think we'll see it for another 15-20 years," begins Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
Mayor Panto says he has long lobbied for this kind of public transportation.
He says he was a fan of getting a train linking New York City to the Valley when he was in office back in the 80's, and says while he still likes the idea, he's still not sure it's going to happen - at least not for a while.
"I will continue to support it, I believe it's environmentally friendly, it's economically friendly, it'll benefit the Valley, but I've heard so many empty promises and new infrastructure is good, I think it's gonna help it, but I'm not sure it's gonna make it successful," he says.
Along those same lines, Amtrak is reminding people that this is all just a proposal.
A spokesperson wrote us saying "The next activity is bringing stakeholders together to outline more specifics of a desired service and perform a more thorough analysis.....In short, yes, there is a very good chance we would have several LV stops if the vision comes to fruition."
Mayor Panto says he'll be waiting along with everyone else, to see if this time, the idea actually stays on track.