President Joe Biden has outlined a huge $2.3 trillion plan to reengineer the nation’s infrastructure over the next eight years. He's billing it as a “once in a generation investment in America” that will help the U.S. compete with China, create millions of jobs and promote tax fairness — and still not balloon the national debt. Skeptical Republican lawmakers are unlikely to embrace the plan without big changes. A major part of paying for it would come from undoing former President Donald Trump's big corporate tax cuts.