An Amtrak train departs 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another of his top legislative priorities — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could meet GOP resistance to a hefty price tag.

 Matt Rourke - staff, AP

Amtrak wants to rebuild and improve rail service across the country, including the Lehigh Valley, under the president's proposed infrastructure plan.

Amtrak Connects Us - 2035 Vision and map

President Joe Biden introduced a huge $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan to reengineer the nation's infrastructure over the next eight years.

About $80 billion was designed specifically for rail, to modernize Amtrak's Northeast Corridor line.

After the plan was introduced Wednesday, Amtrak released its 2035 Vision, an aspirational plan to grow and upgrade its rail service.

"The (Northeast Corridor’s) many major tunnels and bridges - most of which are over a century old – must be replaced and upgraded to avoid devastating consequences for our transportation network and the country," said Bill Flynn, Amtrak CEO, in a statement.

The plan includes a new passenger rail service route between Allentown and New York City, and from Reading to Philadelphia.

Amtrak 2035 Vision map

Passenger trains have not been in the Lehigh Valley for decades, but the train tracks are frequently used to haul freight.

Amtrak says it has the right to access all existing rail infrastructure.

