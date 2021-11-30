L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help after they say five people stole an estimated $20,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Lehigh County.
Five people walked into Ulta Beauty at 833 North Krocks Road in Lower Macungie Township Monday shortly before 6:30 p.m. and stole store merchandise by filling bags they brought into the store, according to a news release from state police.
The people were in the store for approximately 40 seconds and fled the scene prior to troopers' arrival, according to the news release.
After an investigation, state police say five males, all wearing face coverings, participated in the theft and fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan which traveled towards Hamilton Boulevard.
The estimated value of the theft is $20,000.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit at (610) 395 - 1438 and reference Incident Number PA21-1595996.