EASTON, Pa. - The first tenants started moving into The Seville in downtown Easton Tuesday. The luxury apartment complex is a stone's throw away from Center Square and the Fourth Street Parking Garage, which is currently being built.
Workers are currently putting the finishing touches on The Seville.
"It's a 68-unit project," said John Callahan, the director of development at Peron Development. "It represents a little over a $13 million investment in downtown Easton."
The one-and two-bedroom apartments on North Third Street are expected to bring 100 new residents downtown. It's something Mayor Sal Panto says is key in bringing population numbers back to where they used to be.
"We need people living downtown, to shop downtown," said Panto. "We displaced 3,700 people from the downtown urban renewal era, back in the 60s and early 70s."
"This project is going to bring a lot of folks with discretionary income that are going to walk the streets of Easton and be able to help support the merchants and all those downtown businesses at a time when it's important," said Callahan, who used to be the mayor of Bethlehem.
Some units remain available.
"This is going to be a firepit, grills," said Callahan. "There will be a full outdoor kitchen."
In addition to modern amenities, like a fitness center, indoor bike storage and a dog washing room, nods to the space's history are sprinkled throughout the complex.
"Before it was the Boyd Theatre, it was The Seville Theatre, and it was a Vaudeville-style theater where they did performances, and this piece hung above the stage," said Callahan.
Residents will see the 300-pound piece of artwork as they move in over the next few of weeks, plus colorful tile in the lounge.
"We've kind of built out that community room with kind of a little bit of a Spanish flare," said Callahan.
There is also 2,600 to 3,400 square feet of space down on the street level for a restaurant. Peron Development is currently fielding interest from different business owners for that spot.
"It's really important to bring people downtown on a daily basis, people living here every day because they really do have a tremendous impact on the vitality of the downtown," said Callahan.