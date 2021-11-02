EASTON, Pa. - The 2020 census may have missed 1.6 million people, according to a new analysis done by the Urban Institute, about a .5% undercount rate.
Michael Wilson, the director of communications for the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation, is helping to spearhead the local count. Overall, the Lehigh Valley saw a 6% increase in population while most of the state declined.
"Of course when COVID hit, that derailed a lot of our in person - person to person - events and so forth and we had to pivot to a digital approach," Wilson said.
A .5% undercount rate is much worse than 2010, which was .01%, but about the same as the undercount in 2000.
Traditionally, minorities like Black and Latinx people are the most undercounted.
Wilson says many of the areas that were difficult to count in 2010, were again hard to count in 2020.
"You know those urban areas in Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton, which were historically undercounted, we're likely undercounted again," Wilson said.
Mayor Sal Panto thinks Easton was shorted at least 2,000 people, even with Latino populations increasing.
"No we weren't satisfied at all. We believe that there's closer to 30,000 people living in the city of Easton," Panto said.
"For some reason I don't think they counted Lafayette College because they have 2,700 students."
Some college towns across the country, including State College, are exploring challenging the results.
"I think the census was done poorly, much more onerous than other decades that they did it and you know Pennsylvania lost another congressional seat because of the miscount," Panto said.
The state loses at least $2100 in federal funds for every person not counted.
The official undercount from the Census Bureau will be released next year.