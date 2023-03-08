L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - We're learning more about the evidence police have in the case of a Lower Macungie man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend with a homemade air gun.

On Wednesday, police described what they recovered at homes belonging to the parents of Josef Raszler, as well as text messages they got off his phone. Those are going to end up being important in a possible conviction, because there is no DNA, no fingerprints, no video, and no eyewitness linking Raszler to the crime.

The prosecution is relying on what is known as circumstantial evidence, showing he had the motive, ability, and opportunity to carry out the shooting.

On Wednesday, Criminal Intelligence Analyst Ashley Lovett detailed thousands of text messages on the stand, exchanged between Raszler and Stephanie Roof starting in April of 2015, the month Roof ended their romantic relationship. They show Roof becoming more concerned about his behavior, to the point she simply stops responding in July of that year.

After that, Raszler ends up sending a total of 253 texts without a response, many of them calling her foul names. Roof finally sends one last text in October of 2015, saying "you need help and I sincerely hope you seek it." Raszler sends her 18 more texts, then their communication stops until she is finally killed in the driveway of her Lower Macungie Township home in September of 2016.

In testimony, State Police Cpl. Suzanne Creelman explained how she found a Valentine's Day card in Raszler's bedside table after Roof's death, with the words "I love you Steph" written in his handwriting. That may show Raszler was still obsessed with Roof, even after he had stopped texting her.

Creelman also documented bullets she found outside Raszler's parents' cabin in Schuylkill County that look very similar to the bullet that killed Roof. Neighbors in that area said they heard a sound like air being released rapidly the weekend before Roof's death, and there was a makeshift target set up in the backyard, but no one ever saw Raszler at the cabin.

Another significant part of this case is police never recovered the murder weapon. They had to make the air gun out of parts they found in Raszler's parents' home. The officer in charge of that reconstruction is expected to testify.

From opening statements, Raszler's attorney also led us to believe Raszler himself might take the stand in his own defense. So a lot of significant testimony is still ahead in this case.