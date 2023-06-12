ALLENTOWN, Pa. - From a hug from NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Tim Brown to the mom of fellow Hall of Fam receiver Andre Reed, to a Hall of Fame handoff of a signed football for an ice cream from former Steeler Rod Woodson to a food truck employee, to a spot where one-time New York Knick Teammates John Starks and Bo Kimble traded in Madison Square garden hard court for the golf course.

"I know how important it is to have a place like the Boys and Girls Club so kids can come and participate in a safe environment," Starks, who used a B&G club while growing up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said.

The Allentown Boys and Girls Club was the target of the 12th annual Andre Reed Celebrity Golf Tournament at Woodstone Country Club. Upwards of 20 former professional athletes teamed with groups of four average Joe's on the Northampton County course.

"Athletes know that they are in a position where they can make a difference, and this is a way of the Valley here giving back to me and my charity," Reed said.

Each year Reed, a Hall of Fame player with the Buffalo Bills aims to raise $50,000 to $60,000 for a place where he and his brothers spent much of their Allentown childhood.

"They taught me a lot about the things you need to know now. Accountability, punctuality, you gotta be on time, confidence," he said.

Reed's impact isn't unique to kids. It's also felt by Pottstown native and former Jacksonville Jaguar Aaron Beasley.

"I've always wanted to be a guy like Andre, a Hall of Fame career and what he does, giving so much back to the community with events like this. You want to emulate guys like that," he said.

Where much is given, much is expected, and in Reed's case exceeded.