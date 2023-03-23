Residents challenged the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission over its stance on warehouses Thursday, asking it to take a stronger position against big developers putting up big boxes on rural land.
Vice Chairman Chris Amato said Pennsylvania law does not give the commission enough authority: "We are just sitting here in the peanut gallery," he said, acknowledging the LVPC's limits. The "peanut gallery" is an old expression for the cheap seats in a theater.
Northern Lehigh County is "under attack," Kim Weinberg of Weisenberg Township said. She and other speakers discussed the potential for three warehouses along Route 100 in Lowhill Township.
She asked that the LVPC create a "model ordinance" to control the growth of warehouses.
"There is a model ordinance that we created last year," LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley. She leads the commission, which reviews big developments in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
The residents and the commission share values, Bradley said. That does not mean the LVPC can stop or slow development.
Property owners and zoning laws dictate development. Land use is not set by referendum.
After multiple comments about unpopular developments, LVPC Chairman Steve Glickman pointed out that each one was reviewed, usually with little public input.
"We're actually pretty closely aligned to what you're saying," Glickman said.
The LVPC does not have the authority to block development. Its professional staff reviews plans and makes recommendations. The appointed commissioners vote on those reviews, which are then sent to local municipalities.
The final decision on development is made by local zoning and planning boards, not the LVPC.
The discussion strayed from the agenda repeatedly. Lehigh County resident Bill Pleban said the Lowhill warehouses are "a disaster in the making" as traffic on Route 100 increases.
"I would like to see more guidance and more support from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission," Pleban said.
Bradley said during the virtual meeting that the LVPC did take a stand on the Lowhill proposals.
"The commission ruled that all three of those warehouses were inconsistent" with LVPC guidelines. The township's zoning law determines what is ultimately allowed, not the LVPC.
Bradley advised residents to attend training classes on planning and to be involved in their communities. Commissioner Geoff Brace said residents should be taking complaints to elected state officials. Brace works in the office of state Rep. Mike Schlossberg, D-Lehigh County. He said Schlossberg has proposed a bill to give more authority over development to local government.
Chairman Steven Glickman noted the "more than usual comment on a subject that we talk about literally monthly." He said LVPC reviews "aren't `get out of jail free' letters by any means."
What is done with them, though, is up to local government. Bradley said municipalities should use LVPC comments to negotiate with developers to get better projects.
"The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission — we have no authority to stop anything," Commissioner John McGorry said. "Other states give planning commissions the authority. We don't."
"You're telling us that you have no power at all," resident Joann Mertz said during the 2 1/2-hour meeting. "What are we paying the commission to do if you truly have no power to change anything for us?"
Bradley said the LVPC has been ahead of development trends and has advocated for changes.
"The recommendations of this board are taken very seriously by local governments," Bradley said. She said 42 local ordinance amendments have been cleared through the LVPC, and she pointed to the Lehigh Valley's water quality as an accomplishment.
"The value of the commission cannot be undersold," Bradley said. "Without it, the region would not be in the position it is."
She said that without an LVPC, "We would not have Route 78, Route 22 and Route 33," citing what she said were early successes of the commission.
After the conversation kept straying back to Lowhill Township and general issues, Commissioner Richard Molchany asked that agenda items be voted on.
That agenda included two warehouses, both proposed by Northampton Farms, an affiliate of Jaindl Land Co.
Both big buildings are proposed for Lower Nazareth Township, just north of the congested intersection of Route 191 and Route 946 (Daniels Road).
One big box is proposed for 450,000 square feet, on farmland at 523 Nazareth Pike (an alternate name for Route 191), on the west side of the road. A few hundred yards to the north, a 72,850-square-foot building is planned for 4215 Lonat Drive, a short road east of Route 191. That open land is near the Kitchen Magic business.
The commission's review of the proposals recommends "The municipality and developer should engage with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on recommendations to mitigate traffic congestion and improve traffic flow along Route 191."
That elicited this question from Commissioner Stephen Melnick: "What happens if PennDOT and the local governments can't find an acceptable solution to the problem?"
The appointed commissioners approved the staff reviews of the proposed warehouses, with Melnick dissenting on both.
"I find this project very distasteful," he said of the 450,000-square-foot building.
The two projects combined would add 923 vehicle trips per day to Route 191, 317 of them by trucks, according to the LVPC review. That could lead to problems on Daniels Drive, Hecktown Road, Butztown Road, Newburgh Road, Gradwohl Switch Road and more. Vehicles would use Route 191 to Route 22, and Hecktown Road to Route 33.
Warehouses may not be popular, but one local study indicates that the industry and trucking create about 10% of local jobs.
The commission also moved on comments generally in favor of the City of Bethlehem changing the zoning of 119 Technology Drive to Central Business from Industrial Redevelopment. The Central Business zoning would allow Serfass Construction to put up 240 apartments on the site, which is a block from Third Street on the Southside, just off the Philip J. Fahy Memorial Bridge.
The building is occupied now by semiconductor wafer make IQE Plc, which is moving out. Serfass would demolish the building and put up a four stories of apartments.
Melnick said South Bethlehem still maintains an industrial corridor, and he voted against the Bethlehem zoning change.
As with other LVPC rulings, Bethlehem will make the final decision. The city's Planning Commission has already recommended the change.
The commission also discussed the potential move of the LVPC's offices to downtown Allentown.
The next LVPC meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m. on April 27. The agenda and a link to the meeting will be posted on the organization's website.