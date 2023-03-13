Monocacy Meadow Park is one of Northampton County's smaller preserved spaces, but its location along the Monocacy Creek takes on extra importance on the first Saturday of April: Opening Day.
Any anglers who have noticed the locked gates of the park need not worry: it will be open before the first day of trout fishing.
"We close it during the winter months due to the parking lot structure," Bryan Cope, Northampton County's superintendent of parks and recreation, said in an email statement. Monocacy Meadow is on the west side of Route 191, just north of Brodhead Road in Bethlehem Township.
The parking lot is permeable - it allows water through - and is not made to bear snowplows or heavy vehicles slipping on snow and ice, but the closing is only seasonal.
"It's constructed with TrueGrid (a plastic, interconnected system of small octagons) that could be damaged," Cope said. Then, the big finish: "It will be open very soon as trout season is approaching."
Opening Day is the first Saturday in April, a date as important to Keystone State anglers as the First Monday in October is to those who follow the U.S. Supreme Court.
This year, the first Saturday of April is April 1. That is not an April Fool's joke, it is Opening Day, according to the state's Fish and Boat Commission.
Monocacy Meadow covers eight acres and when open, is available to dog walkers (leash required), bird watchers, picnic parties, and nature lovers. It is one of many spots anglers flock to on the first day they can legally fish for trout.
Anglers need not fear, Northampton County's Monocacy Meadow Park will open soon
Monocacy Meadow Park is one of Northampton County's smaller preserved spaces, but its location along the Monocacy Creek takes on extra importance on the first Saturday of April: Opening Day.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Upper Macungie Planning Commission to review proposals for new townhouses
- Lehigh Valley Zoo welcomes 3 new penguins
- Lawmaker representing parts of Lehigh Valley opens new district office
- Anglers need not fear, Northampton County's Monocacy Meadow Park will open soon
- Demo begins on Stefano's restaurant in Bethlehem, making way for 61 apartments
- Musikfest announces R&B headliners
- Wells Fargo to close branch in Bethlehem as digital banking moves forward
- 'We've got to do more': Students, coaches, parents discuss athletes' mental health
- Community discusses ways to address antisemitism
- A cornucopia of colors : Region ready for Prom Season 2023
Berks Area News
- Reading begins 275th anniversary celebrations
- Pa. Senators to host public hearing at Alvernia University on preventing gun violence
- Older adults toast new pub at Berks senior living community
- Big crowds come out for new retail outlet in Cumru Township
- Eat, Sip, Shop: New Lehigh County store hitting the right note with musicians
- Berks History Center hosts Indigenous Women in Berks County
- Reading Liederkranz celebrates St. Patrick's Day
- One person suffers minor injuries in Oley Twp. single-vehicle crash
- Red Cross Heroes honored at awards breakfast
- American Red Cross Hero: Lt. Irv Godboldte
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Stocks rise on hopes for easier Fed following bank failures
- Biden OKs Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists
- Biden insists banking system is safe after 2 bank collapses
- After two historic US bank failures, here’s what comes next
- Russia: 60-day extension of wartime grain deal acceptable
- UK boosts defense spending in response to Russia and China
- Alaska's Willow oil project is controversial. Here's why.
- Macron faces crucial test amid anger over his pension plan
- Rapidly growing retail chain to open with discounts, giveaways in Quakertown area shopping center
- BBC backtracks on Lineker over tweet slamming UK asylum plan
Entertainment News
- Happy Birthday, Common! Five fun facts about the rapper
- Pregnant Rumer Willis throws baby shower
- Colin Farrell took 13-year-old son to Oscars
- Malala Yousafzai begs for 'kindness' after Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel is trolled
- Vogue Williams struggling to get away with husband for breaks from their three kids
- 'Red carpet' fashion at the 2023 Oscars
- ‘General Hospital’: Yvette Nicole Brown to Guest Star in Tribute to Real-Life Pal Sonya Eddy
- Jimmy Kimmel highlights lack of female Best Director nominees in Oscars opening monologue
- ‘Three Pines’ Canceled: Alfred Molina Prime Video Drama Lasted One Season
- Hugh Grant slammed as 'painful' Oscars red carpet interview goes viral