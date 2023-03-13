Monocacy Meadow Park is one of Northampton County's smaller preserved spaces, but its location along the Monocacy Creek takes on extra importance on the first Saturday of April: Opening Day.



Any anglers who have noticed the locked gates of the park need not worry: it will be open before the first day of trout fishing.



"We close it during the winter months due to the parking lot structure," Bryan Cope, Northampton County's superintendent of parks and recreation, said in an email statement. Monocacy Meadow is on the west side of Route 191, just north of Brodhead Road in Bethlehem Township.



The parking lot is permeable - it allows water through - and is not made to bear snowplows or heavy vehicles slipping on snow and ice, but the closing is only seasonal.



"It's constructed with TrueGrid (a plastic, interconnected system of small octagons) that could be damaged," Cope said. Then, the big finish: "It will be open very soon as trout season is approaching."



Opening Day is the first Saturday in April, a date as important to Keystone State anglers as the First Monday in October is to those who follow the U.S. Supreme Court.



This year, the first Saturday of April is April 1. That is not an April Fool's joke, it is Opening Day, according to the state's Fish and Boat Commission.



Monocacy Meadow covers eight acres and when open, is available to dog walkers (leash required), bird watchers, picnic parties, and nature lovers. It is one of many spots anglers flock to on the first day they can legally fish for trout.