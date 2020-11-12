EASTON, Pa. - Presumed President-elect Joe Biden appears headed to the White House in January. Presumed to be moving in with him: the family's two German shepherds, Champ and Major, the first rescue dog ever to call 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home.
The news is being applauded by animal rescue advocates, who say having a rescue DOTUS is good for all the animals out there waiting for their forever homes.
"I think it's amazing. I think it's incredible. Think about how many years we've had presidents and there has not been a rescue dog," said Kelly Bauer, executive director of The Center for Animal Health and Welfare near Easton.
Bauer said she was a little surprised to see the first dogs-elect take social media by storm. Champ and Major already have several fan accounts on social media. Bauer is happy they're bringing awareness to the cause.
"I think this shows people no matter your lifestyle, what you've got going on, you can bring home a dog that doesn't have a home. I think it's such a wonderful message to send," Bauer said.
Bauer said while the election has people charged up on both sides, she hopes people can see the value in giving shelter pets a good home.
"We're talking about an incredibly busy and important person being able to bring home a dog that isn't perfect, isn't ready to go necessarily. If he can do it, you can do it," she said.
The Center for Animal Health and Welfare has adopted out more than 300 cats and dogs since March. Bauer says that's a number slightly under last year's, but considering the pandemic circumstances, it's a good one.