OREFIELD, Pa. - In 21 years, the Gress Mountain Ranch in Orefield has pretty much seen it all.
Animals that have been abused or neglected, animals that needed surgical help, even animals that have been here so long - they can't see at all anymore, like their 40-year-old blind "Princess Pony," as she's called.
But despite their two decades of seeing every kind of animal come to live at their farm, Cathryn and Ben Gress had never seen this.
"We're exhausted," Kathryn says.
The 15-acre non-profit animal rescue is buried.
"It's been a long three days, just spending a ton of time moving this snow around," Kathryn says.
The Gress' and their volunteer, Sharon Sowers, are having a tough time getting food to the more than 90 animals there.
"Every gate is the same way," they show us, as they struggle to open it against the snow to get in and feed the animals.
"The peacock pen in particular, is all of three feet of snow," Kathryn says. "They're roosted up on top of the barn, but they can't get down in the pen to walk around."
Cathryn's husband Ben has stayed up into the early hours of the morning trying to clear the snow.
"It seems like there's always something to do at nighttime," Ben says.
But they need help. So, they're asking for volunteers to come help them clear pathways, so they can get to the pens.
"We need help that's young men, to give us a little bit of manual labor," Sharon laughs.
But Ben adds, "They can't keep up with me!" and then laughs, too.
They say if you can't shovel, donations help too. The pandemic paused their fundraisers, leaving them in the cold even before this storm. But they keep going, because while the labor is sheepish, the love is grand.
"I leave here, and my soul is just filled with such love and happiness," Sharon smiles.
So, if you can help the Gress Mountain Ranch, please let them know. Even blind Princess Pony will be looking to say thank you.
You can reach the Gress Mountain Ranch, by calling 610-398-2122 or emailing GRESSRANCH@GMAIL.COM. You can visit their Facebook page.
You can also visit their website to donate.