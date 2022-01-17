EASTON, Pa. - The legacy of a Hollywood legend is looming large in the Lehigh Valley. While she may be best known as being our "Golden Girl" or making us laugh on the silver screen, it's behind the scenes where White truly let her light shine.
"She fought for civil rights in 1954 when they wanted her to get rid of her sidekick, Arthur, who was African American. She has fought since the early 1940's for animal rights," Kelly Bauer, Executive Director at The Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Easton, notes.
In honor of White on what would have been her 100th birthday, the "Betty White Challenge" - which encourages people to donate to an area animal shelter - is exploding in popularity.
"We saw donations coming in immediately. They have been coming in all day long and we are so grateful," Bauer says. "We actually have a specific tribute page for Betty."
Bauer says the donations will go a long way at the nonprofit, no-kill shelter. She says the response to the challenge is a nod to the tenacity and legacy of a Hollywood titan and an American icon.
"People didn't want to have this birthday just come and go because it was such a milestone," Bauer says. "Our particular challenge we are calling thank you for being a friend," she notes.
"It's reminiscent of Betty's days on the Golden Girls but, it's really about what today should stand for. Kindness, making a difference, being the change that you wish to see in the world."
The Center for Animal Health and Welfare has also partnered with Wicksquisite Candles, a small business in Bucks County. They're selling a special Betty White candle and will make a $4 donation to The Center for Animal Health and Welfare for every candle sold.
For more information or to get involved, you can visit the center's website.