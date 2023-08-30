ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority (ANIZDA) forwarded an application for the redevelopment of the former Neuweiler & Son Brewery building during a project review committee meeting Wednesday afternoon at the America on Wheels Museum.

The plan, offered by Manhattan Building Co., would redevelop the building located on the Lehigh River's west shore at 401 N. Front Street. The applicant proposes a mixed-use, seven-story building called "Neuweiler Lofts," featuring 283 apartments with 40,000-square feet commercial space.

"This is a very special opportunity," developer John Palumbo told the committee. "We understand the importance of this project for the City of Allentown."

Developer John Palumbo said the facility would feature one, two and three-bedroom units with roughly one-third division of each. A typical unit would be about 1,200 square feet.

The plan includes various amenities. They include a cafe bar, conference room, gym, lounge and swimming pool.

The developer indicated he has secured various tenants for the commercial spaces. These include a "co-working" space agreement with a law firm, an accounting firm and a digital media company.

Architect Carlos Tovar indicated Wednesday afternoon the facility would have 225 parking spaces.

"This will be a welcome addition to Allentown," committee member Seymour Traub said.