ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority Wednesday afternoon approved proposed changes to a pair of previously approved projects brought before the board.
Firstly, ANIZDA approved a change in the credit funding facility to finance the $2.8 million needed to reorganize and redesign the Allentown Transportation Center located between Sixth and Seventh streets.
The authority will replace ESSA Bank and Trust as the provider of the credit facility for the bus terminal improvements, in addition to those slated for the downtown's center square, costing another $2.5 million.
According to City Center Investment Corp. President J.B. Reilly, ESSA expressed concerns, in light of the recent economic conditions, of overextending itself. It had also agreed to offer financing to two downtown parking garages — one at Seventh and Hamilton streets and a second on Maple Street behind the former Holiday Inn at Ninth and Hamilton streets.
"City Center is guaranteeing all the debt," as well as providing a project completion guarantee through a three-party construction agreement, the developer pointed out.
In addition, the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) is slated to relocate its headquarters downtown from its present location in south Allentown.
The board also agreed as part of its resolution to place a two-year time limit on the construction of projects classified as public improvement endeavors. If unable to meet the deadline, developers and construction project managers must reapproach the board with an explanation and details. Officials said the bus station revamp will begin on May 10 and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30.
In other business, the board also approved a second set of revisions from City Center Investment Corp. regarding the 932 Hamilton St. project. It changed from an all-residential project to a combined office and apartment building, and it is now reverting back to to an all-residential facility.
The 932 Building, as it is called, will host 108 units on six floors, with just more than 3,000 square feet of retail space on the street level. It will include an expansive rooftop deck with a lounge, fitness centers, pup park and other amenities that also will be made available to residents of City Center South —the former Holiday Inn — and the 950 Building located nearer to 10th Street.
Once the south side of Hamilton Street's 900 block is fully completed, it will contain more than 400 apartments, City Center representatives commented.
Rental rates are expected to reflect market conditions. Studios will be priced at $900 monthly; one-bedroom apartments at $1,250; and two-bedroom units at $1,500.
City Center also offered as part of its presentation to the board an overview of its plans to fill the retail space configurations that are commonly designed for street-level entrances.
City Center representatives said their plan to secure retailers is similar to those for renting commercial office space and primarily involves relationship development between prospective tenants, community partners and downtown residents.