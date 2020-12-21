ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Two Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority subcommittees heard proposed changes Monday afternoon on two previously approved projects.
The public improvement committee of ANIZDA approved to recommend a change in the credit funding facility to finance $2.8 million to reorganize and redesign the Allentown Bus Terminal located downtown between Sixth and Seventh streets.
The authority will replace ESSA Bank and Trust as the provider of the credit facility for the bus terminal improvements, in addition to those slated for the downtown's center square, costing another $2.5 million.
According to City Center Investment Corp. President J.B. Reilly, ESSA expressed concerns, in light of the recent economic conditions, of overextending itself. It had also agreed to offer financing to two downtown parking garages — one at Seventh and Hamilton streets and a second on Maple Street behind the former Holiday Inn at Ninth and Hamilton streets.
"City Center is guaranteeing all the debt," as well as providing a project completion guarantee through a three-party construction agreement, the developer pointed out.
In addition, the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority is slated to relocate its headquarters downtown from its present location in south Allentown.
In other business, ANIZDA's project review committee heard a second set of revisions from City Center Investment Corp. regarding the 932 Hamilton St. project. It changed from an all-residential project to a combined office and apartment building, and it is now reverting back to to an all-residential facility.
The 932 Building, as it is called, will host 108 units on six floors, with just more than 3,000 square feet of retail space on the street level.
It will include an expansive rooftop deck with a lounge, fitness centers, pup park and other amenities that also will be made available to residents of City Center South —the former Holiday Inn — and the 950 Building located nearer to 10th Street.
Once the south side of Hamilton Street's 900 block is fully completed, it will contain more than 400 apartments, City Center representatives commented.
Rental rates are expected to reflect market conditions. Studios will be priced at $900 monthly; one-bedroom apartments at $1,250; and two-bedroom units at $1,500.