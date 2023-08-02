ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Authority Board of Directors discussed a resolution automatically designating that certain rent-free community events be held at the PPL Center without requiring annual renewal.
The lease between BDH Development and the Authority established in 2016 allows for up to five, rent-free community events to be held at the PPL Center each lease year. Three of those slots have been held in recent years by the Allentown School District's graduation ceremonies for William Allen and Louis E. Dieruff high schools and by Lehigh Carbon Community College.
The legislation before ANIZDA directors Wednesday afternoon would have ended the need for annual approval for those three events in addition to two others — ASD's Building 21 graduation ceremonies and senior recognition night by the Lehigh Career and Technical Institute.
However, no approval was granted.
Vice Chairman John Stanley expressed concern that by approving the measure, ANIZDA would be "maxed out at five" events. This would not be "fair" to other organizations who could potentially wish to apply for a slot. He also debated whether LCCC and LCTI had a relationship to Allentown which warranted the free status.
"I'm not sure all five are created equal," Stanley said.
Executive Director Steven Bamford noted LCCC has a downtown campus and that many LCTI students claim Allentown residency.
After further discussion, directors who spoke arrived at consensus that the three ASD schools warranted the status, as did LCCC.
"The only one questionable is LCTI," Chairman Seymour Traub said. "...We might want to leave that slot open."
Hence the board voted to table the measure, and will review it again in the future once a deadline date for other entities wishing to procure the fifth spot have had adequate time to apply. As it stands currently, unless some other entity comes forward "LCTI is at the front of the line," Stanley said.
Loan modification
In other news, directors approved a second modification to a financial institution's line of credit terms Wednesday afternoon at the America on Wheels Museum.
In 2020, ANIZDA entered into a credit facility agreement with Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. to finance public development and improvement projects which are approved by the Authority. On June 30 of this year, the Authority entered into a second loan modification agreement with the financial institution, subject to board approval.
The request from Peoples Security seeks to modify a Dec. 14, 2020, agreement between the entities governing the method of calculating interest on the loan by removing "utilizing month LIBOR rate" and substituting in its place the phrase "Term SOFR." The acronym "LIBOR" is the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate. "SOFR" means Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
Parking management
In other news, the board OK'd an expansion of the block parking management systems with Global Spectrum LP, known as OVG 360 for PPL Center. The approved resolution involves improving access to the arena's parking facilities on Linden Street. Bamford said City Center Investment Corp. has offered to pay for the improvements, as they will benefit the company.
Moody's rating
Finally, during a report to the board, Bamford indicated credit-ratings firm Moody's has revised ANIZDA's outlook from "negative," which is likely to downgrade, to "stable," which is likely to remain unchanged.