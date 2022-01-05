ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The authority that runs Allentown's Neighborhood Improvement Zone canceled Wednesday a financing agreement with SomeraRoad Inc., former owner of a property that has carried the name of two of the city's biggest businesses.
The 835 W. Hamilton St. site has been home to operations of the former Hess's department store and PPL Corp.
Don Wenner's DLP Capital announced in December that it bought the property from SomeraRoad for $15.3 million. The eight-story building is mostly vacant. Wenner is a Lehigh Valley native whose company has more than $1 billion in assets under management, according to its website.
Steve Bamford, executive director of the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority, said canceling the agreement with SomeraRoad was a formality because the New York City-based developer no longer owns the property.
ANIZDA runs the Neighborhood Improvement Zone (NIZ), which covers 130 acres downtown where developers can apply some state and local taxes to debt service on projects.
The NIZ has spurred an estimated $1 billion in development, much of it by J.B. Reilly's City Center Investment Corp.
Dropping the agreement with SomeraRoad does not bar Wenner's Florida-based DLP from seeking NIZ financing, authority Solicitor Jerome Frank said at ANIZDA's meeting at the America on Wheels museum on North Front Street.
The name of the current building is Grand Plaza, and before that, it was PPL Plaza. In the late 19th century, 835 W. Hamilton was the site of the Grand Central Hotel, where German immigrants Charles and Max Hess founded their namesake department store in 1897.
Hess's became a Lehigh Valley fixture. Its Patio Restaurant served huge desserts including strawberry pie, while models walked through wearing selections from the store's French Room.
The chain expanded to more than 70 stores but suffered from competition, and its 97-year run ended in 1994, when May Department Stores and The Bon-Ton took over the remaining locations.
ANIZDA attorney Frank served as Hess's legal representative for many years.
What the future holds for Grand Plaza is to be determined.
"The new owner has not announced any plans for the building," Bamford said.
Wenner said in a statement in December that 835 W. Hamilton presents multiple opportunities.
"As we take ownership of the building, we are considering several possibilities including retail, office and hospitality options," he said.