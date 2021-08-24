ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Da Vinci Science Center won support Tuesday for its proposed move to Eighth and Hamilton streets in Allentown.
The project review committee of the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority voted in favor of the center's request for $5.8 million in financing for the $65 million project.
The committee also approved moving some small parcels of land into the Neighborhood Improvement Zone to provide egress to the center from Hamilton Street.
The NIZ covers 130 acres of downtown Allentown and allows developers to use some tax receipts to pay off debt from development costs. The goal is to stimulate Allentown's economy. The full ANIZDA board must vote to approve the committee's decisions.
Da Vinci Chief Executive Officer Lin Erickson said construction could begin in March and be completed in two years for a 2024 opening.
She said the center, named in honor of Italian artist and scientist Leonardo da Vinci, will create jobs and boost tourism while creating an education center for Allentown.
The site "is within one mile of 52,000 residents of downtown Allentown" and several schools, she said.
The science building's full name will be the Da Vinci Science Center at PPL Pavilion. The Allentown-based utility is a sponsor.
The center will feature a Lehigh River watershed replica with live otters and a display of how science plays a role in manufacturing, among other permanent and rotating exhibits.
The current Da Vinci center at Cedar Crest College brought in about 150,000 visitors in its last pre-COVID year. Erickson said the new building will attract 400,000 annually.
The center's chief financial officer, Maureen Michael, said the size and location justify that projection.
"We're going to have three times the public space that we do now," she said.
The center had planned a move to Easton, but that fell through in 2019 after the project changed, leaving city officials unsure about supporting it.
"We had a false start in Easton a couple years ago," Erickson said. Now, the project has $42 million of the $65 million needed.
The ANIZDA committee also voted in favor of allowing the center to use all of business tax revenues for debt service, rather than the 80% required of for-profit developments.
That led to an exchange between board members Adrian Shanker and Seymour Traub. When Shankar asked what the center would pay as a starting salary in return for the extra 20%, Traub said, "You are creating social justice out of financing."
Erickson said the starting pay at the center will be $15 per hour.
In addition to state and local financing, Da Vinci also plans to sell $20 million in bonds, some backed by NIZ revenue and the bulk of it backed by Pennsylvania gambling and tourism payments.
ANIZDA Executive Director Stephen Bamford said any financing made through the authority will be reviewed by bond-rating agency Moody's Investors Service.
North Front Street development
The committee also approved a plan to add land on North Front Street to the NIZ, while dropping acreage in Bucky Boyle Park. That will promote a development proposed by Charles Street Capital for a 30,000-square-foot flex building that principal Jeff Brown said will provide space for light manufacturing, distribution and other uses.
He credited the financing program for making such a development possible.
"The only way we can develop this property is with a NIZ," Brown said. Charles Street Capital also developed the Trifecta Building on Hamilton Street.
The next ANIZDA board meeting will be Sept. 1 at the America on Wheels Museum.