ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Neighborhood Improvement Zone has generated about $1 billion in investment in the city, but it's hard not to notice spots where nothing has changed.
"I've been working and living in Allentown for 17 years now and some of the properties – for as long as I've been here – have never been occupied," said Allentown Mayor-elect Matt Tuerk.
ANIZDA is now looking to swap some of these blighted properties if property owners aren't going to do anything.
Tuerk pointed out that to actually use the NIZ for financing, development has to begin years before it actually expires.
"The intent is not to take the NIZ properties out of the hands of one owner to enrich some future owner. The intent is to move development along," Tuerk said.
The NIZ law does allow parcels to be swapped, but not added to the 130 acres.
This already happened with a portion of Bucky Boyle Park.
ANIZDA Director Steve Bamford told 69 News - in part - "We have a limited amount of land and a minimum amount of time to maximize the benefit."
He will be contacting property owners to see if they have any intention to develop.
"Set some deadlines. If we don't see some indication of improvement in 90 days then we're going to initiate the process of swapping the designation out and I think that can be relatively quick."
The law was amended in 2017 to give ANIZDA the flexibility to move parcels in the zone.
Sen. Pat Browne, who helped to craft the NIZ, said in a statement that "it is important that the ANIZDA utilizes this authority in order to maximize the effect of the NIZ program and build upon the momentum of the city's revitalization."
ANIZDA is going to start the process of determining what properties have a development plan and which one's don't. Once those determinations are made, they can begin the process of switching parcels.