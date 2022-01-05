ANIZDA OKs 2 bond deals, welcomes Eileen Aguilera to its board

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The operator of Allentown's Neighborhood Improvement Zone approved two bond deals Wednesday night and welcomed a new board member.
The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority will take out 20-year bonds that will allow it to refinance debt and save an average of $2.6 million annually or an about $54.8 million total, according to Scott Shearer of PFM Financial Advisors.
ANIZDA administers Allentown's Neighborhood Improvement Zone, 130 acres downtown where developers can use some local and state tax revenue to pay off debt on new projects. The NIZ has led to about $1 billion in development in the city.
The authority board also approved about $100 million in bonds for J.B Reilly's City Center Investment Corp., the biggest developer downtown. City Center has now issued more than a half-billion dollars in bonds, according to Shearer's presentation.
"From City Center's perspective, it's a very good time" to sell debt, Shearer said, citing interest rates near historic lows.
City Center Investment's projects include Two City Center at Seventh and Hamilton streets. The company has recently ventured into Easton, where it plans to build The Marquis, a mixed-use development, on the site of the Pine Street garage.
ANIZDA did not approve any new projects at its meeting at the America on Wheels museum on North Front Street.
Chairman Seymour Traub welcomed Eileen Aguilera to the board. She is co-owner of The Settlement Company, a title insurance business in Allentown. After the meeting, she said she has a lot of catching up to do on how ANIZDA operates.
The authority's business can be arcane, rooted in financing and interest rates, but Solicitor Jerome Frank said the benefits are obvious.
"To see the results, just look at the development downtown and what's happening on the (Lehigh River) waterfront," Frank said.
ANIZDA also terminated a financing agreement with SomeraRoad Inc. for Grand Plaza at 835 W. Hamilton St. The pact was dropped because SomeraRoad sold the building to Lehigh Valley native Don Wenner's DLP Capital in December for $15.3 million. Ending that agreement does not block DLP from seeking NIZ financing.
Steve Bamford, executive director of ANIZDA, said DLP has not announced any plans for the building. In December, Wenner said options include retail, office and hospitality.