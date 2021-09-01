ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Da Vinci Science Center won final approval for financing for its Allentown site Wednesday.
The board of ANIZDA — the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority — gave final approval, backing up a preliminary committee vote last week.
The center will receive $5.8 million in funding and won approval to issue $20 million in bonds.
Da Vinci Executive Director Lin Erickson said Wednesday that construction of the $65 million center at Eighth and Hamilton streets will begin in March and be complete in 2024. Da Vinci is on the campus of Cedar Crest College now.
The Da Vinci Science Center at PPL Pavilion, of which the utility company is a sponsor, will include a Lehigh River watershed exhibit with live river otters, a display featuring the relationship between science and manufacturing, and a space for rotating shows.
Erickson said Da Vinci will not be as large as The Franklin Institute, but it will provide visitor experiences beyond what the Philadelphia museum can feature.
"We're building a world-class science center" that will create jobs and draw more than 400,000 people annually, she said.
ANIZDA Chairman Seymour Traub said he has been trying to persuade Erickson for seven years to bring Da Vinci to Allentown. The center had planned a move to Easton, but that fell through after changes to the project left city officials wondering what they would get.
The board met at the America on Wheels Museum in Allentown, with a drumbeat of rain on the roof. Museum staff brought a small wastebasket to the meeting to catch a steady drip.
The center is named for Leonardo da Vinci, the Italian artist and scientist.
The project is in Allentown's Neighborhood Improvement Zone (NIZ), 129 acres where developers may use some state and local tax revenue to pay debt on development. The tax benefits have stimulated building downtown.
The Wednesday meeting was the last for board member Adrian Shankar, who is leaving to devote time to President Joseph Biden's Council on HIV/AIDS.