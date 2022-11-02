ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority Board of Directors approved a new financing strategy to build the new DaVinci Science Center on Wednesday afternoon at the America on Wheels Museum.

In September 2021 the board approved bond notes for the 18-28 N. Eighth Street facility. On Wednesday the board formally rescinded that motion in favor of procuring a bank loan for up to $20 million.

The financing, with Fulton Bank, will cover certain construction costs, the capitalized interest and the debt service reserve funds.

The project will be financed through two series of bonds. One is designated as Gaming Notes, the other as NIZ DaVinci Notes.

Scott Shearer, managing director with Public Financial Management, noted the Gaming Note is worth about $12 million, with the NIZ DaVinci Note at about $5.5 million. He added the deal for the bond notes did not produce amicable terms for DaVinci.

Lin Erickson, DaVinci executive director and C.E.O., told the board the facility should open in late spring 2024.

The 67,000 square-foot building will feature 30,000 square feet of exhibition space and a 12,000 square-foot STEAM Learning Center.

In other news, the board approved the replacement and upgrade of parking facility equipment at PPL Center. The approval was based on a recommendation made by Dixon Resources Unlimited, who did a parking technology assessment. Their findings indicated the site's parking access revenue control system could use improvement.

Currently issues cited Wednesday included jamming tickets, cards not working, and gate equipment not working. The changes will usher in "more technology-friendly" equipment. The new technology is not currently being used anywhere in Allentown and will be utilized for monthly parkers and would have little impact on event parking.

Directors allocated up to $210,000 to "make all basic repairs and replacements including...the access control equipment." The funds will come from refinanced arena bonds designated for improvements.