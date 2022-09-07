ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority on Wednesday afternoon approved capital repairs to PPL Center during its monthly board meeting at the the America on Wheels Museum.

Since updates to the facility had been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday's action covers work to be done over the course of two years.

Specifically, the board approved $124,022 in carpet flooring, lighting, control room equipment, universal power supply and central plant boiler repairs for the first of the two years.

Second year repairs will be more expensive at $695,000. Wireless system equipment and wiring upgrades will be the most costly at $350,000, while the control room's second phase improvements come with a $210,000 price tag. Overall, the repairs total more than $819,000.

Former Morning Call building

In other business, the board approved modifying a funding agreement involving the former Morning Call newspaper building, located at 101-149 N. Sixth Street.

Counsel for the board noted Wednesday afternoon there had been an "oversight" which resulted in failing to list the building as part of City Center Corporation's projects. By approving the measure, that oversight would be corrected and would have no impact on bonds already issued.

The measure also expands the usage and size of the building's renovations. Previously, the project was expected to renovate 40,000 to 50,000 square feet. That number has roughly now doubled to accommodate the "mixed use of wholesale, commercial, health and educational comprising approximately 99,400 square feet of renovations."

Investments

In other news, directors OK'd investing funds in the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust. The trust was devised as a vehicle for Pennsylvania municipal entities to pool their funds for investing.

ANIZDA Executive Director Steven Bamford said the trust, formed in 1981, includes variable and fixed rate investment opportunities, and more than 3,100 Pennsylvania government entities are invested. The trust has currently more than $8.4 billion in assets under management.