ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority revoked approval for a redevelopment plan on the site of the former and long-abandoned Neuweiler Brewery headquarters and manufacturing plant Wednesday afternoon.
ANIZDA entered into a funding agreement March 4, 2020, with developer Brewers Hill Development Group LP and Ruckus Marketing LLC to renovate and restore the three-story, 42,000 square-foot bottling building located at 401-451 N. Front St.
The funding agreement would have had ANIZDA provide security for a construction loan to complete the demolition, construction, rehabilitation and fit-out. In addition, the authority approved a guaranty of allocation of Neighborhood Improvement Zone, or NIZ, tax revenues to the debt service for the loan to the developer.
However, the project never came to fruition as Brewers Hill did not proceed and eventually abandoned the project. The company later sold its interest in the building and premises to Manhattan Building Co.
Wednesday afternoon's action does not impact Manhattan or any future developer's ability to seek project approval under the NIZ.
In other news, directors formally accepted the organization's 2021 audit. The document was prepared by the authority's auditors Barbacane, Thornton & Company, which rendered a "clean opinion" of the organization's financial statements, according to a BTC representative Wednesday.
In other business, the board received a report on ANIZDA's first quarter 2022 statement of operational revenue and expenses from Executive Director Steven Bamford. The organization realized revenue of $273,000 with nearly $70,000 in expenses, for a total net income of $203,350.
Finally, the board approved a performance bonus for Bamford. The bonus, offered for Bamford's response to his position's "tasks and challenges" and for "meeting the goals and needs as they arose," is for a six-month time period and is worth $7,500.