ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority Board of Directors transferred preliminary excess NIZ revenue funds from last year to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon at the America on Wheels Museum.
The transfer totaled $22 million. In a separate resolution, board members transferred $4 million from a surplus fund to the excess NIZ revenue account.
In other news, the board amended their bylaws to reflect the adjustment of Allentown's voting district boundaries for the 2022 elections increasing the number of senators and representatives in the Pennsylvania Legislature. Senators and representatives are designated "selections" to serve on the ANIZDA board. Section 2.11 of the bylaws states "... the senators, representatives and mayor each have three selections as members of the board..."
Additional language in the approved resolution expressed the autonomy of a selection by a senator, representative or mayor, and then how it is officially approved.
Finally, Executive Director Steven Bamford told directors the past month proved robust. He noted the beginning of the Hamilton Streetscape Improvement Project, a groundbreaking for the Da Vinci Science Center, a ribbon cutting for the Sports & Social and hosting officials from Moody's Investors Services, the bond credit rating agency.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 1.