Anne Baum has been named the first President of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, which is part of Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Working in partnership with Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Physician in Chief J. Nathan Hagstrom, MD, Baum will oversee strategic planning and operations of the hospital, according to a news release from Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Baum will assume the role Jan. 3, 2022. She will report to LVHN Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Pierro.
Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital is the community’s only children’s hospital and the third largest children’s hospital in Pennsylvania.
A well-known and respected business leader in the Lehigh Valley for more than 20 years, Baum comes to Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital from Capital Blue Cross, where she was Lehigh Valley Market President and Vice President, Producer and Labor Relations, according to LVHN.
“The reputation of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital is phenomenal and having the chance to make a positive difference in the health and well-being of our community’s children is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Baum said.
“Good health is so important. Without good health, our children find it hard to learn, be active, enjoy art and music, or just be kids. I’m excited to work with an outstanding team of health care professionals to care for children in times of sickness and to help children develop healthy lifestyles.”