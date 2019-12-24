Anne Jaindl, the matriarch of the Jaindl turkey farming family, has died at 91.
Jaindl died on Monday, her birthday, according to the Heintzelman Funeral Home website.
Born in Allentown on December 23, 1928, Anne graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School in 1946 and was an honor student at the former Sacred Heart Hospital, School of Nursing. Anne worked as a general duty nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Anne married Fred Jaindl in 1950. They raised eight children.
At the time Fred died in 2004, Jaindl Farms was breeding, growing, processing, and distributing over 750,000 birds annually in Pennsylvania, according to the funeral home's website.