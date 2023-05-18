ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "This one is inspired by the movie Harriet," said 13-year-old Nevaeh Edwards. "This one I started with watercolor and I put gouache over it."

She explained that gouache is a type of paint.

She learned the technique and skill through the Baum School of Art. The teen has already had her own show with several sales.

"Coming here and taking classes opens your mind to possibilities. It gives you inspiration. And it helps you clear your mind," she said.

A creative mind in the midst of chaos being homeless can bring. Despite having a job helping kids with special needs, her mom Damali can't afford rent. She and Neveah live in Allentown's 6th Street Shelter.

"If it wasn't for the scholarship, would you be able to afford to send her here?" I asked her.

"No, no, not the way she wants to do the art," Damali said.

Baum School Executive Director Shannon Fugate expects the 430 works of art in their annual art auction, online until Saturday, will raise nearly $150,000.

It helps fund 1000 yearly scholarships for students like Neveah.

"You might fall in love with a painting that's here. But it's also making an investment in those young artists who have yet to create," Fugate said.

As for Neveah, it's work that feels like home, no matter where that is.

"It's just like so much that comes over you, that you can make something a masterpiece in a few years," she said.

It's an art auction where the full picture may not come into view for years.