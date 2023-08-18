ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Kids in Allentown who are still getting ready for the new academic year can pick up free school supplies.

The Puerto Rican Culture Preservation group is holding its annual Back-to-School Giveaway Saturday.

It will be at the Allentown Arts Park on 5th Street, from noon to 3 p.m., while supplies last.

Earlier Friday, organizers were getting a few bookbags ready for the event.

They say two dozen vendors will be there Saturday giving out around 1,000 free backpacks and other school supplies.

"Notebooks, pencils, crayons. Also, we'll have a couple of people there doing face-painting for the kids. So, it's gonna be a lot of fun," said coordinator Waleidma Molina.