NAZARETH, Pa. - After more than two years and a seasonal switch-up, dozens of fierce 8th grade girls battled it out on the gridiron Tuesday night in the highly-anticipated Nazareth Area Middle School powder puff game.
"I'm really excited, I've been waiting to play in this for like four years," said student Gianna Perillo.
Perillo says the competition itself is a blast, but it's the mission behind the annual event that drives her and her teammates. Proceeds from the game go to the Dream Come True foundation, a charity organization that gives children with life threatening illnesses the chance to live their fantasies.
"It's a great foundation and I'm really proud to be wearing this uniform supporting them," said Perillo.
"The last three years we've been working with 'Dream Come True' and so far, we've sent four Dream Come True kids on their dream vacation," said Dave Lutte, a teacher at Nazareth Area Middle School and one of the event's organizers.
This year, the goal is to send two kids, Andrew and McCoy, on their dream trip to Disney World.
"I think it's really great because I've been to Disney myself and it was one of the happiest moments of my life," said student Park Golden.
The two football teams honored local police and firefighters this year, Team Pride for the police department and Team Flames for the fire department. Members of both were in the stands.
"It's awesome, when a bunch of people get together for the common good, it's always good to see," said firefighter Carlos Veloz.
And while the ladies hustled out on the field, the 8th grade guys tried their hand at cheerleading.
Organizers say over the past seven years, the powder puff game has raised more than $45,000.