EASTON, Pa. - A Thanksgiving Eve tradition is snuffed out.

Police say they had to shut down the annual pre-game bonfire at Easton Area High School early Wednesday night after several fights broke out in the crowd. One girl was sent to the hospital.

The bonfire takes place the night before the annual Phillipsburg-Easton rivalry game.

A few thousand people were at the bonfire Wednesday night. We're told not too long into the event a fight broke out. Police were able to break that up and said it was minor, according to a Palmer Township police officer.

Not too long after the first fight, another one broke out between two juveniles, the officer said. Police say one of the teens, a girl, was left unconscious and had to be sent to the hospital. It was at that point police say they shut down the event, at around 7:30 p.m.

The event would typically go until about 10:30 p.m.

The Easton and Phillipsburg football game will still be happening Thursday as originally planned. That game will start at 10:30 a.m. at Lafayette College.

The Thursday game will be streaming free on WFMZ.com, the free 69News app, and the free WFMZ+ app. To download any of the apps, you can head to our website.