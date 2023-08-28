EASTON, Pa. - Music filled the air and vendors lined the street at the ninth annual Clam Jam in Easton on Sunday.

"It's a great day. We really enjoy being here, coming here, walking around, talking to people, get my picture taken," said Bill Giles of Belvidere.

Bill Giles is all decked out in a crab costume. He is here with Linda Giles.

"I live with this old crab," she said.

They said they have been coming to the Clam Jam year after year, an event Linda said her daughter puts on.

"This year seems to be a little more crowded than last year perhaps, but everybody has a good time," said Giles.

"We have a smoked, steamed clam. We offer melted butter, we have grilled shrimp skewers, nachos," said Megan Dimperio, owner of Lehigh Valley BBQ.

And it goes beyond seafood. Dimperio calls the event a blast.

"We offer up a bit of like a surf and turf menu, so we've got some pulled pork and some brisket," said Dimperio.

A short walk away, Panjabi Fish Fritters and Garlic Marsala fries is among what Easton-based Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine co-owner Jasmeet Bansal served. He spent the week preparing for Sunday's festival.

"We started cutting, marinating the fish and everything," said Bansal.

And he changed up the menu.

"We end up doing something that's unique to Indian Cuisine, but not offered at the restaurant. It's something different for people to try," said Bansal.

Barry Scott came out from Brooklyn. He said he just found out about the Clam Jam the day of.

"It's extremely dog-friendly here. Everyone is so nice. The deals are good, the food is good. We had to come down," said Scott.