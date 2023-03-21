Bethlehem's plan to allow 240 apartments on an industrial site on the South Side is up for final review by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission on Thursday.



Serfass Construction plans to put up a six-story building right off the south end of the Philip J. Fahy Memorial Bridge, which carries New Street over the Lehigh River. The apartments would be on the four-acre site of IQE Plc, a U.K.-based maker of semiconductor wafers that is moving out.



The Serfass residences would be on the east side of the bridge, just across from Riverport, a condominium complex just to the west. The LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee gave a preliminary look to the project Tuesday, and the full commission will discuss it Thursday at 7 p.m.



The address is given as 119 Technology Drive, a little-known street that is a block from the Third Street retail corridor. IQE's nitrogen tanks are visible from the bridge.



The site is in an "industrial redevelopment" zone now. Darlene Heller, Bethlehem's director of planning and zoning, has recommended a change to "central business," which allows apartments.



"It doesn't allow residential at this point," Heller said at the meeting. In addition to her role with the city, she is an appointed LVPC commissioner.



The industrial zone was created for old Bethlehem Steel Corp. land, but times have changed and Bethlehem now needs urban, walkable homes, according to a memo Heller sent to Bethlehem City Council.



Bethlehem Steel poured its "last cast" in its namesake city in 1995. Some buildings remain, and on the north side, Center and Linden streets are still one-way up until Elizabeth Avenue. That configuration was designed to help Steel commuters get in and out of town.



Bethlehem's own Planning Commission has already recommended the zoning change, which requires approval from City Council before becoming law. Several hundred other apartment projects for the South Side are on the way or in the approval process.



The LVPC review was of the zoning change, which it found could align with multiple goals of FutureLV, the commission's plan for the area. The change could lead to "pedestrian-friendly uses, as opposed to uses that are auto-dependent."



It could also promote "walkable historic centers" with the Serfass development in the Southside, within about a mile of Main Street, the historic Moravian District, and Lehigh University.



The LVPC committee also discussed two warehouses proposed for Lower Nazareth Township and a chicken ordinance for backyard farmers in Upper Saucon Township.



The LVPC has a professional staff of planners and 37 commissioners. The commission reviews zoning changes and big projects proposed for Lehigh and Northampton counties. The appointees review recommendations made by the staff, and reports are then sent to local municipalities to consider.



The final land-use decision for the zoning change in South Bethlehem will be made by the City of Bethlehem. The plans submitted by North Whitehall Township-based Serfass would then be subject to further review.