"One of the largest redevelopments in Bethlehem history" will be considered by the city's Planning Commission on Thursday.

Serfass Development proposes 240 apartments for a four-acre site at 119 Technology Drive, just off the Route 378 bridge. The land is zoned for industry and has been occupied by IQE Plc. That United Kingdom-based maker of semiconductor wafers is due to close the Bethlehem location by 2024.

The building was listed for sale earlier for $6.95 million. The land is better suited for residences, according to a memo to Bethlehem City Council from Kevin Serfass of the development company.

"The current industrial zoning does not fit the vibrant, trendy and diverse community that the Southside has transformed into over the past decade," his memo says. The document is available on the city website. The Serfass memo uses the "largest redevelopments" term.

The note says the housing will suit an arts district. ArtsQuest's SteelStacks is to the east of the building. Serfass's memo mentions Seattle's SoDo (south of downtown) and Miami's Wynwood District as inspirations for the proposal.

"We are not seeking any tax abatement or other subsidies from the city," Serfass's note says, while projecting tax revenue of $600,000 annually.

An estimated 300-plus people would live in the complex, if approvals go through.

The property is zoned for Industrial Redevelopment now. Serfass Development seeks to have it changed to Central Business, which would allow the residential development.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 in the rotunda at City Hall.